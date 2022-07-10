French side OGC Nice consider signing Mohammed Kudus this summer

Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

French Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice are considering a swoop to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.

This is according to information gathered from leading French football portals.



From reports, OGC Nice have identified the talented attacker as a player that will provide the team with the needed squad boost for the 2022/23 football season.



The club in France last season had a good start but along the way struggled to win games.



As a result, the side missed out on any chance of ending the 2021/22 football season with a trophy.

Bent on improving the squad of the team for next season, officials of OGC Nice have decided to bring in reinforcement this summer.



One of the players of interest is Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus. The player has already started pre-season with Ajax and looking forward to having a fantastic performance next season.



With the interest from OGC Nice, there is a slim chance the talented youngster could be playing in France soon.



Further checks from sources indicate that Ajax are unwilling to sell the former FC Nordsjaelland poster boy.