0
Menu
Sports

French side OGC Nice consider signing Mohammed Kudus this summer

KUDUS MOHT Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice are considering a swoop to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.

This is according to information gathered from leading French football portals.

From reports, OGC Nice have identified the talented attacker as a player that will provide the team with the needed squad boost for the 2022/23 football season.

The club in France last season had a good start but along the way struggled to win games.

As a result, the side missed out on any chance of ending the 2021/22 football season with a trophy.

Bent on improving the squad of the team for next season, officials of OGC Nice have decided to bring in reinforcement this summer.

One of the players of interest is Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus. The player has already started pre-season with Ajax and looking forward to having a fantastic performance next season.

With the interest from OGC Nice, there is a slim chance the talented youngster could be playing in France soon.

Further checks from sources indicate that Ajax are unwilling to sell the former FC Nordsjaelland poster boy.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: