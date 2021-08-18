French side Reims hijack Baba Rahman's loan move to POAK

Baba Rahman has asked for time to make a decision

French club, Stade Reims, have made a last minute offer to Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman despite Chelsea agreeing a loan deal with POAK Thessaloniki.

The 27-year-old is set for another loan stint after missing out on Chelsea's squad for the European Super Cup final against Villareal last week.



Although he has impressed in pre-season, it looks like Thomas Tuchel will settle with Ben Chiwell, Marcus Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.



In the last few hours, the Blues agreed a deal with POAK Thessaloniki to re-sign Baba Rahman on loan.

However, French Ligue 1 side, Stade Reims, a club he previously spent a season on loan at, have expressed interest in the left back.



Baba Rahman has asked for time to make a decision leaving the Greek side with the option of finding an alternative.



Czech Republic player Jan Bozil has now popped up on the radar of the Black and Whites, who are eager on finding a left back before the transfer window closes.