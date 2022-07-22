0
Menu
Sports

French side Stade Rennais join race to sign Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais have joined the race to sign Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku this summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back was expected to join German Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim but the deal fell through last night having passed his mandatory medicals.

Djiku who played a vital role at Strasbourg last season has attracted a lot of offers this summer.

Despite returning to his parent club after failing to secure a move to the German club, Djiku is expected to leave the side this summer with Sevilla and Trabzonspor also remaining interested in the defender.

Rennais have signed Ghanaian wunderkind Kamaldeen Sulemana from Nordsjaelland, Jeremy Doku of Ghanaian descent despite playing for Belgium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo