32
MenuSports
Twi News

French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match

Michael Kouame Slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Michael Kouame slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah after match

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Raphael Nii Ankrah defeats Michael Kouame

Michael Kouame slap Raphael Nii Ankrah after match

Michael Kouame disqualified from World Tennis Tour J5

French tennis player Michael Kouame landed a slap on the cheeks of Ghana’s Raphael Nii Ankrah after losing to him in the ITF World Tennis Tour J5 match at the Accra Tennis court on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Ghana’s Nii Ankrah stunned the tournament’s number one seed from France Michael Kouame by 6-2,6-7(5),7-6(4).

After the game, the French national showed poor sportsmanship when he slapped his opponent Nii Ankrah after their handshake.

The Disciplinary Committee of the tournament took action and disqualified Michael Kouame from the World Tennis Tour J5 and JR tournaments.

TWI NEWS

Raphael Nii Ankrah has progressed to the second round of the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour J5.

Watch the incident below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split