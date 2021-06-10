French top-flight side Rennes join race to sign Liverpool, Man United target Kamaldeen

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

French top-flight campaigners Rennes have joined the hot race to sign talented Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a decision on the Ghanaian teenager looming in the coming days, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Ligue 1 side joined English giants Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Dutch side Ajax on Wednesday as the clubs are in the big fight to prise away the ultra-talented player, who is also wanted by several other clubs in Europe.



Agents close to the player have told Ghana’s leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com that Rennes is the latest club to place an offer for the player after some clubs placed their bids for the winger-cum-striker.



Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland is now considering the offer from Rennes while discussing with the player’s agent the best possible destination to continue to hone his career.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands that apart from the financial demands of his club and the player’s personal terms, the potential of playing consistently for the buying club will be a major consideration for the Danish side.



Nordsjaelland is keen on their players moving to the top leagues of Europe that suit the style of play of the player while guaranteeing regular playing time for the Sulemana, who is one of Ghana’s hottest potentials.

The youngster plays as a left-winger, and has scored nine goals and provided six assists in the just-ended season of the Denmark top-flight.



European heavyweights including English giants Manchester United and 2019 Champions League winners Liverpool are all keen to secure the signature of the 19-year-old.



The winger has already received a bid from Ajax and talks have progressed quickly with the Dutch club but more offers are coming in thanks to his excellent performance in his first season in Denmark and his potential.



The French club is eager to sign Kamaldeen to strengthen their attacking firepower for the 2021/22 Ligue 1 campaign and enable him, teammate, up with Jeremy Doku, who is of Ghanaian descent.



The Right to Dream Academy product has already been capped twice by Ghana’s national team, making his debut at the end of 2020 against Mali in an international friendly.