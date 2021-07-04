Frequent changing of coaches has affected King Faisal – Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Owner and Bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has admitted that frequent changing of coaches has affected the club in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Isha Allah boys have endured a difficult campaign and are fighting to escape relegation with two matches to end the campaign.



In an interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi, the veteran football administrator admitted frequent change of coaches at the club has derailed their progress but refuses to blame himself.



Asked if the change of coaches has affected the club, he said, “It is one of the reasons why the team is struggling. It is worrying but I cannot be blamed.”



“I would have wished we stick to one coach. At the start of the season, Commey was in charge but things were not going as expected so we decided to go for an expatriate. When the white coach came, he changed the team, we were playing good football but the win was not coming and we went in for another coach.”

“But for Andy Sinason no one sacked him, he personally resigned,” he said.



Meanwhile, King Faisal held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday in matchday 32 of the league.



