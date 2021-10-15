Friday Debate: Are you impressed with Milovan's first two games as Ghana coach?

The Black Stars have started on a high note in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification under new coach Milovan Rajevac.

Since the re-appointments of Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach some weeks ago, Ghana has won back-to-back games in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe on matchday three of the qualifiers 3-1 with goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Andre Dede Ayew at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Coach Milovan and his boys did the double over the Warriors when they beat them by a lone goal at the National Sports Stadium in Harare to keep the World Cup dreams on track.



But are you impressed with the quality of play of the Black Stars despite their back-to-back victories in the qualifiers?

