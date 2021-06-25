Friday Debate: Can Asante Kotoko stop Hearts of Oak in Accra?

The biggest fixture on the calendar of Ghana football comes off this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium as Accra Hearts of Oak takes on rivals Asante Kotoko.

The two biggest clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League will face off on matchday 31 in the ongoing season on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Accra Hearts of Oak on Thursday, June 24, 2021, extended their unbeaten run to ten games after beating Legon Cities 2-1 away from home on matchday 30 in the capital city of Ghana.



Asante Kotoko on the other hand are trailing the Phobians on goal difference on the Ghana Premier League table as they are both tied on 63 points after matchday 30 in the ongoing season.



Hearts of Oak currently leads the Ghana Premier League table as their rivals Asante Kotoko occupies the second position ahead of the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But can Asante Kotoko stop Hearts of Oak’s unbeaten run in Accra?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



our respondents share their views on the topic, post your contributions in the comment section after watching the show:



