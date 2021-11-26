Friday Debate: Can Gladson Awako turn things around for Hearts of Oak?

Gladson Awako has returned to the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak after being away for nearly three months.

The Black Stars midfielder joined the Phobians from city rivals Accra Great Olympics before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League for a reported fee of GH¢100,000.



Awako left the camp of Hearts of Oak three weeks after signing the contract due to personal reasons and the club has struggled in his absence, drawing three and losing one of opening four matches.



Accra Hearts of Oak were kicked out of the CAF Champions League by WAC of Morocco 6-2 on aggregate and they are yet to win a game in the Ghana Premier League after match-day four.



However, the player has returned to the camp of Hearts pf Oak ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against JS Soura at the Accra Sports Stadium. But will the presence of Gladson Awako influence the Phobians to turn their struggling season around?

We table this for a discussion today’s episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While our respondents state their position on this, add yours in the comment section after watching the video:



