Friday Debate: Can Hearts of Oak redeem its image in the CAF Confederation Cup?

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, were humiliated in the preliminary stages of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League by Wydah Athletic Club of Morocco.

The Phobians were beaten 6-1 away from home in Rabat by the two times African Champions thereby crushing their dream of playing in the group stages of Africa’s elite club competitions for the first time since 2006.



The Ghanaian giant will now be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the Champions League by the Morccocans.



They have been paired against Algerian club JS Souara in the last week of November 2021.



But can the Phobians take their revenge on JS Souara after being humiliated by Wydah who are also based in North Africa?



We discuss this in this week’s episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.

TV Africa’s Dennis Osei Gyamfi and Benjamin Owusu of Kumasi-based Ezra TV/FM were the guests on this week’s episode.



Watch the contributions of the pundits and add yours in the comment section.







