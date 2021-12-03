Friday Debate: Is Lionel Messi a worthy winner of 2021 Ballon D'OR?

Lionel Messi has won a record-breaking seventh France Football Magazine Ballon D’OR at the 2021 awards ceremony.

The Argentine beat off competition from Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho who placed second and third respectively to prove his dominance in the award scheme.



UEFA goalkeeper of the year, Édouard Mendy on the other hand missed out on the chance to win the Yashin Award as the first African goalkeeper as Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG was announced as the best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.



This has generated a lot of controversies in the media space and on social media as some people have bemoaned the decision of the organizers to name Donnarumma as the best goalkeeper in the world.



Others like Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kros have questioned Mess’s seventh Ballon D’or award while former Manchester United Patrice Evra has questioned why Édouard Mendy was not awarded as the best goalkeeper in the world.

But is Lionel Messi a worthy winner of 2021 Ballon D'OR?



We discuss this on this week’s episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joseph Nii Adamafio and Emmanuel Enin as pundits.



Watch the contributions of the two pundits below and add yours in the comment section:



