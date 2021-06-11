Friday Debate: Should Callum Hudson-Odoi switch nationality and play for Black Stars?

2020/2021 UEFA Champions League winner, Callum Hudson-Odoi has dominated the media headlines in Ghana for more than a week after touching down in the country on Wednesday, June 2.

The son of former Accra Hearts of Oak player Bismark Odoi is currently in Accra to spend his summer holidays after helping Chelsea to win their second Champions League trophy against Manchester City on May 29, 2021.



However, the presence of the 20-year-old winger has sparked talks about him switching camp from the Three Lions of England to feature for the Black Stars as he is still eligible to represent the country of his father per the new FIFA rules.



The conversations about him switching camp intensified after he visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo where the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif was tasked to explore every means possible for Ghana to get the Chelsea star.



This has become a national subject for discussion as the Black Stars prepare for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the FIFA World Cup qualifications for Qatar.

But should Callum Hudson-Odoi switch nationality from England and play for Black Stars?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While our respondents share their views on the topic, post your contributions in the comment section after watching the show:



