Friday Debate: Should Hashim Musah be punished for scoring own goals?

Inter Allies defender, Hashim Musah, has become the most talked about player in the media after the two own goals he scored against Ashanti Gold surfaced on social media.

The defender who was introduced in the second half of 2020/2021 matchday 34 game against Ashantigold scored two dubious own goals to take the scoreline to 7-0 at the end of the game.



The player in his defence after the game stated that he did what he did in the game because he had heard before the game the match had been fixed to a correct score of 5-1, hence his decision to score those two own goals to spoil the bet.



This has generated mixed reactions from fans, journalists and football administrators over a possible punishment or reward for the Inter Allies defender for denting the image of the Ghana Premier League.



But should the Ghana Football Association punish or reward Hashim Musah for scoring the two own goals against Ashantigold?

We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun.



While our respondents comment on this subject, add your contributions in the comment section after watching the video:



