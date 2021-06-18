Friday Debate: Which teams would be relegated from the 2020/2021 GPL?

• Inter Allies occupy the bottom position on the league table

• The Capelli Boys have only amassed 26 points after matchday 29



• Ashantigold sits on the 10th position with 37 points



With eleven points separating the bottom club Inter Allies and 10th paced Ashantigold, the battle for survival in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season is going to be more intense.



With five games remaining and 15 points at stake in the coming month, nine teams will be sticking their necks out to win as many games they can to escape relegation.



Inter Allies, King Faisal, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Eleven Wonders can't afford to drop any more points as they are already in the red zone with regards to the fight for survival in the ongoing season.



Bankroller and owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah is bent on surviving in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as he has promised to be vigilant in their final five games.

Grusah refused the many offers that came for his striker Kwame Peprah as they keep fighting to survive the storm.



But Which three teams would be relegated from the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While our respondents share their views on the topic, post your contributions in the comment section after watching the show:



