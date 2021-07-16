Friday Debate: Who deserves the 2021 Ballon D'or?

Lionel Messi’s performance for the La Albiceleste of Argentina against the Seleçãos of Brazil in their 2021 Copa America victory has made him a strong contender for the 2021 Ballon D’or and the FIFA best awards according to football pundits across the globe.

The chants for Messi’s 7th Ballon D’or award shot up after the Barcelona captain led Argentina to their first Copa America victory in twenty -eight years. He was also adjudged as the best player of the tournament as well as the golden boot award winner.



Jorginho’s victory with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League and the Italian national team in the just ended EURO 2020 also place him in a good position to win the top football global award.



Other names like Ngolo Kante, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo have all appeared in the 2021 Ballon D’or rankings according to Goal.com.



But who do you think deserves to win the top football award in the season under review?

Share your opinion on this subject on this episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun.



Here are the views of others, join the discussions with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



