Friday Debate: Who was the best between Charles Taylor and Don Bortey?

Former Accra Hearts of Oak duo, Bernard Don Bortey and Charles Taylor, were on the colt of names in the Ghana Premier League in their prime.



Having won the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, CAF Super Cup, Champions League and Confederation Cup, the two won every competition for Accra Hearts of Oak.



However, the competition between the two players became intense in the 2003 transfer window when Charles Taylor ditched Accra Hearts of Oak to join rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

They also enjoyed some good moments when they shared the Ghana Premier League top scorer award in 2002.



But on today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun, we ask you to tell us your favourite between the two and the best memories you have of them.



Who will you sign between Charles Taylor and Bernard Don Bortey if given the opportunity to sign one on the transfer deadline day as a coach?



While our guests share their opinion on the subject, post yours in the comment section:



