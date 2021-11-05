Friday Debate: Who wins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League?

Matchday two of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League kick start today, November 5, 2021, at the Sogakop3 Red Bull Arena as WAFA hosts defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko have also returned to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after playing their home games in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium and Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.



Ashantigold and Medeama also started the new season with new managers as coach Ignatius Osei Fosu and Ernest Thompson were on the touchline for the respective clubs on matchday one.



Asante Kotoko and Bechem United were the big winners on matchday one as champions Hearts of Oak were held to a 0-0 draw by Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After watching the first round of games in the season and the business the respective clubs have done in the transfer window, who are your candidates for the top four and relegation.



Who wins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season?

We discussed this on this week’s episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



Watch the contributions of some football fans and add yours in the comment section:











