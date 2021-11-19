Friday Debate: Will FIFA order a replay of Ghana VS South Africa game?

The South African Football Association has alleged that their game between the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the FIFA World Cup qualifier was fixed.

The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana by a lone goal to book their place in the play-off stage of the World Cup qualifiers through captain Andre Dede Ayew’s 33rd-minute penalty goal.



After the game, the South Africans were quick to blame Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye for awarding a penalty to Ghana after Daniel Amartey was fouled in the 32nd-minute.



SAFA has petitioned FIFA to review the game and possibly award a reward as they claim that the match officials manipulated the game.



FIFA has responded to the petition from SAFA as they have referred the issue to the Disciplinary Committee.

But will FIFA order a replay of the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Bafana Bafana?



We discussed this on today’s episode of the Friday Debate as Perez Erzoah Kwaw, a Senior Journalist from GhanaWeb, and Emmanuel Enin, also from GhanaWeb, joined the show.



While Perez Erzoah Kwaw and Emmanuel Enin state their position on this, add yours in the comment section:



