Friday Debate: Will Milovan's Black Stars get an easy win against Zimbabwe?

The Black Stars of Ghana will continue their FIFA World Cup qualification with a home game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2021.

The Warriors are bottom of the Group G table with just a point after two games having lost to Walias of Ethiopia and a draw at home against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



The Warriors of Zimbabwe will be counting on their good head-to-head against the Black Stars as head coach Norman Mapeza is determined to get a point against Ghana in Cape Coast.



Ghana’s game against Zimbabwe on Saturday will be the first for Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after taking over from the sacked Charles Akonnor and his two assistant coaches.



Ghana currently occupies the third spot on the Group G table with three points as South Africa and Ethiopia tops the table.

But will Milovan's Black Stars get an easy win against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday?



We discussed this on this week’s episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While you watch their contributions on the subject, add yours in the comment section:



