Friday's Debate: Can Milovan Rajevac turn Black Stars fortunes around?

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed thoughts on the return of coach Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association on Friday announced Milovan Rajevac as the new head coach of the Men’s Senior National team.



Milovan Rajevac’s first stint with the Black Stars started in 2008 where he led Ghana to qualify to their 2nd World Cup tournament.



The coach followed it up with a final berth at the 2010 AFCON where the team lost by 1-0 to Egypt.

Milovan later led an inspired Black Stars side to the Quarterfinal stage of the World Cup for the first time. The team failed to progress to the semis after losing on penalty shootout to Uruguay.



Since his departure, there has been a number of coaches who have tried to equal his efforts but none of them have been able to achieve the heights he reached with the Black Stars.



Following his return, GhanaWeb.com stepped out on the streets to find out from Ghanaians their thoughts on the appointment of the Serbian coach.



Aside from that, some football pundits also shared their thoughts on the Serb’s performance with other teams in the last decade.



