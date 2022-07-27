Frieburg begin talks with Asante Kotoko over Franck Etouga - Reports

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Bundesliga side, Frieburg have shown interest in Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, according to Kessben FM.

Kessben claims that the German side have begun talks with Kotoko for the Cameroonian striker, with former Asante Kotoko and Augsburg manager Ernst Middendorp acting as the middle man.



Freiburg has joined a list of European clubs that have expressed interest in the prolific striker.



Etouga was initially linked with a move to the Italian side, Udinese, but the move reportedly fell through.



The 21-year-old came close to becoming the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer but fell short by a goal to winner Yaw Annor.

Franck Etouga netted 21 goals for Kotoko but lost the accolade to Yaw Annor in the last match of the season.



Although his goals could not earn him the goal king crown, they shaped a huge role in Asante Kotoko's title success as the club finished the season as the best scoring side with 48 goals.



