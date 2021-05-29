Friends Reunion: Best moment from di reunion show

"Friends" reunion special fit stream di show on HBO Max

Finally, fans of di Ogbonge US television show "Friends" reunion special fit stream di show on HBO Max. Di two- hour episode include some big surprises dem from di six actors wey act for di sitcom.

James Cordon interview Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer wey play Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross according to BuzzFeed News.



Dis na di second time all di actors for di show dey stay inside one room since di show end for 2004.



Tori be say di reunion happun for Warner Bros. set for Burbank, California.



See di things wey di reunion reveal.



Ross and Rachel almost happun for real-life



David Schwimmer reveal say, during di early days of filming, Im bin dey cut eye for Jennifer Anniston "Di first season I bin get major crush on Jen," na so im tok, she also agree."

Schwimmer add say "But e be like two ships wey dey pass because one of us always bin dey inside relationship,"



"We no ever cross that boundary," Schwimmer add.



Monica and Chandler almost no happun for di show



"Friends" creators and executive directors Kevin S. Bright, David Crane and Marta Kauffman also appear for di reunion special.



Di Oga dem reveal say dem bin no plan for di romance between Monica and Chandler to last very long. Di characters bin first get together for di Season 4 finale.



