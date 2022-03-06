Frimpong could make Oranje debut against Germany

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong is the season's newcomer at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. And now, national coach Louis van Gaal has praised the Dutchman's performance.

Jeremie Frimpong has been included in the preliminary squad for the international matches scheduled for the end of March.



When Jeremie Frimpong was asked about the national team in early December, the Dutchman was self-confident. "I have to show what I can do. I have to prove myself," he emphasized, leaving no doubt as to where this would lead him. "Whoever plays for Leverkusen," said Frimpong, "will also play for his national team."

Now, three months later, the 21-year-old is indeed about to make his debut for the Dutch national team. Coach Louis van Gaal called Frimpong into the provisional squad for Elftal's two international friendly matches against Denmark and Germany on March 26th and 29th.