From Akonnor to Milo: A timeline of busy 11 days for Ghana football

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac being unveiled

After a frantic few days, the dust has settled and the Black Stars have a new head coach now. Initial fears of the team playing Zimbabwe next month without a coach have been quelled and the team is now set to start over under a new coach again.

Below is a timeline of events in the last two weeks for the Black Stars



CK Akonnor fired -September 13



Rumours of Charles Akonnor being booted out of office were confirmed by the Ghana Football Association after the Executive Council decided to dismiss him.



In a statement that came late Monday, September 13, 2021, the FA announced that Akonnor had been axed from the role due to poor performance.



A GFA statement announcing his sacking reads “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



Three-member committee set up – September 13

In the same statement announcing his sacking, the GFA announced that a committee led by Randy Abbey had been set up, to within three days, find the next Black Stars coach.



The other members of the committee were Mark Addo, vice president of the FA and Alhaji Salifu Zida who is the chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association.



Randy Abbey speaks on appointment – September 14



Randy Abbey, head of the three-member committee spoke about the search for the new coach, explaining that competence was going to form the core of their search.



He dismissed reports that the committee was only focused on settling on a Ghanaian as head coach of the Black Stars.



According to Randy Abbey, those who made the attribution to him "misquoted him". He told www.ghanaweb that his committee has not been told to "look left or right.''



No local coach applied – September 15, 2021

With just a day left for the committee to complete its works, Randy Abbey revealed that the committee received no application from a Ghanaian coach. He disclosed that only foreigners expressed interest in the vacant position.



“There are a lot of unsolicited applications that have come through, but I have not seen any local application yet. It is possible that some have come to the FA secretariat this morning but I haven’t seen any yet.”



Milo rumours gaining grounds – September 16



On the day the committee completed its work, rumours of Milovan Rajevac returning as Black Stars coach began to gain grounds.



It was widely reported Milovan had agreed to a two-year deal with the GFA to return as head coach of the Black Stars.



The rumours kept flying that he was going to enjoy $45,000 as a monthly salary.



Sports Ministry agrees with GFA proposal – September 22

The Ghana Football Association reportedly presented its decision to the sector minister, Mustapha Ussif.



Mustapha Ussif is reported to have welcomed the decision by the FA and was pleased to have Milovan handled the Black Stars.



Ministry denies reports – September 23



A day after the reports, the ministry quickly issued a statement where it denied that Mustapha Usssif held talks with the GFA over Rajevac’s appointment.



In the statement, the Ministry said that it had held no such talks and was not aware of Rajevac’s arrival.



GFA unveils Milovan – September 24



On Friday, Milovan Rajevac was officially revealed to Ghanaians as head coach of the Black Stars on a one-year deal.

The FA revealed that Milovan was going to enjoy $30,000 as monthly salary and a bonus of $600,000 if Ghana wins the AFCON and qualifies for the World Cup.



Failure to achieve the target will result in a termination of the contract.



