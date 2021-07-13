From Asokwa to Accra, the rise of Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

• Samuel Boadu spent five years with Asokwa Deportivo before joining Medeama in 2018

•He was adjudged as the best coach in Ghana at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards



• The Accra Hearts of Oak coach is often tagged as the Pep Guardiola of Ghana football



Coach Samuel Boadu, affectionately called 'Kofi Yesu' in his native Kumasi has become a colt hero after guarding Accra Hearts of Oak to their first league title in over a decade.



Samuel Boadu’s Accra Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season after drawing 1-1 with Inter Allies on matchday 33 at the Accra Sports Stadium taking their unbeaten run to eleven games.



With a game to go before the end of the season, Asante Kotoko’s 2-1 defeat to Bechem United meant that the Phobains can afford to lose their final game against WAFA and will still win the league with a point difference as they are tied on 61 points while the Porcupines occupy the second spot with 57.



As coach Boadu continues to dominate the headlines for doing the impossible for Accra Hearts of Oak, GhanaWeb take a look at his journey in the coaching fraternity before arriving in the capital to coach Accra Hearts of Oak.

Coaching profile of Samuel Boadu:<\b>



Samuel Boadu who started his coaching career with Fantomas FC, a Colts club in Kumasi in 2008, is a CAF License A certified coach.



He went on from Fantomas FC to handle Honeymoon FC, Latex Foam FC and FC Porto before qualifying Shooting Stars FC to the Ashanti Regional Second Division Middle League Finals in 2017 before joining Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo in Kumasi where he spent five seasons (2013-2018, first as a youth team coach).



After leaving Asokwa Deportivo, Samuel Boadu joined Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC in Tarkwa from 2018- 2021 where he led the Ghana Premier League table on two consecutive occasions before the league was truncated by the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose in 2018 and the Coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.



Boadu suddenly left Medeama SC midway in the 2020/2021 season after he was announced by the Accra Hearts of Oak board on March, 1, 2021, as their new head coach.



The 35-year-old coach is now the best coach in Ghana after winning the Ghana Premier League and also winning the best coach award as the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards.