From GFA ban to getting strange and horrific dreams - Referee Kenny Padi bares it all

Referee Kennedy Paddy officiated the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak in Kumasi

Life is suddenly not smiling with referee Kenny Padi who thought he had reached the pinnacle of his refereeing career in the domestic terrain after being appointed to officiate the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kenny Padi got the dream moment of every Ghanaian referee when he made his debut in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash as Asante Kotoko defeated their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Little did the Central Region-based referee know that his journey in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season will be coming to an end prematurely after the game.



The Class one referee awarded a controversial penalty to Asante Kotoko which enabled the league leaders to beat their arch-rivals by a lone goal after Franck Etouga converted the kick at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The penalty decision generated a lot of talks and his performance was also questioned on the day after he was dragged to the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association by Accra Hearts of Oak.



GFA's decision after the appeal:

The Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association suspended referee Kenny Padi for the rest of the season after he was found guilty of erring in the penalty he awarded to Asante Kotoko's Fabio Game which eventually decided the outcome of the game.







Kenny Padi quits refereeing after GFA ban - Retired referee Eric Owusu Mensah



Retired referee Eric Owusu Mensah told Kumasi-based Kessben FM that Kenny Padi will be quitting referring after the ban placed on him by the Ghana Football Association.



“I personally called him on phone after the verdict and he told me, he’s not coming back to officiating. He will quit it even after the suspension is over”.

Kenny Padi's first interview after the ban:



Referee Kenny Padi told Wenchi-based Ewiase FM that he is yet to have an erection since officiating in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash game between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



He added that he has barely had a decent sleep after April 10, 2022, due to strange and horrific nightmares.



“I have not had an erection since the day I awarded the penalty against Hearts of Oak".

“Sometimes I get strange and horrific nightmares, I can’t sleep,” he stated.



