From Manchester City to Greek fourth tier: Aminu Mohammed begins redemption journey

Former Manchester City forward, Aminu Mohammed

In Ghana's talented 2017 Black Starlet squad, Amin Mohammed was the brightest and was tipped to become the next big thing.

He was signed by Manchester City for £2 million and is one of Ghana's most expensive U-17 export sales.



Aminu's career has taken a downward turn five years after the big move, and at the age of 22, he joined Greek fourth-tier side AEP Kozanis as a free agent on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



Aminu was rated higher than Danlad Ibrahim, Gideon Mensah, and Kudus Mohammed, who were all stars on the Ghana U-17 team at the time.



Currently, Danlad is Asante Kotoko's first-choice goalkeeper, Gideon Mensah plays in the Ligue 1 for Auxerre, Mohammed Kudus is making a name for himself at Ajax and then there is Aminu who is now set to play football in Greece's fourth league.



The former WAFA player was the first among the aforementioned players to secure a transfer to a big club in Europe. He caught the eye of Real Madrid, Bayern and other top European clubs while playing for Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 at the Al Kass Tournament.



Manchester City outwit the two gainst and offered Aminu a two-day trial, which he passed and subsequently completed his 2 million transfer in 2018.

Within his four years stay at the club, Aminu never got to play first-team football, but rather was loaned out to three different clubs and eventually got realised in the 2022, summer.



He has quietly gone under the radar and has not played active football for two years and would hope he will rebuild his career.



EE/KPE