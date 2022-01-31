From Otto Addo to Hughton: The politics in Ghana’s coaching hunt

Chris Hughton is likely to be the next Black Stars coach

The hunt for the new Black Stars coach is in full swing and as per reports, former Norwich coach Chris Hughton is now the frontrunner and could be handed the job barring any sudden U-turn by any of the parties involved.



The emergence of Chris Hughton from an outsider to the frontrunner in the job search brings to the fore the various interest and politics involved in selecting Black Stars coaches.



To place in proper context, the ongoing Black Stars job hunt is being done by three institutions or persons representing three different interests.



The Ghana Football Association which is the body authorized to make such a decision is competing with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and a certain influential member of the Akufo-Addo administration for the post.



GhanaWeb sources at both the ministry and the Ghana Football Association indicate that in meetings or deliberations held during the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac and possible replacement, Chris Hughton’s name never came up for selection.

Our sources say that high on the list from both the FA and Sports Ministry were former Ghana international and assistant coach of Borussia, Dortmund Otto Addo; and former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko.



According to our sources, there was consensus between the two institutions that either Otto Addo or Ibrahim Tanko could be appointed in an acting capacity until the World Cup play-off against Nigeria in March.



The only slight disagreement was the ministry’s request to play an active role in the appointment of the coach with a special request to supervise the drafting of the contract. Though there was some disagreement, it was expected it was going to be ironed out, sources from both FA and Ministry told GhanaWeb.



However, a development in the course of the week torpedoed what looked like a gentleman’s agreement between the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



A member of the governing party with huge influence at the presidency did not only recommend Chris Hughton but also insisted on his appointment.

According to reports in the media, this influential figure is singlehandedly driving the Chris Hughton agenda despite opposition from the FA.



The Executive Council of the FA as per GhanaWeb source has not hidden its displeasure with the decision by the person as they believe hiring Hughton will not only prove costly but are also not sure of his footballing style as one that befits the country.



Despite the protestations from the FA, the drive to have Hughton appointed is in full force and his presence in Ghana is in furtherance of the same.



The forces behind Hughton are believed to be so strong that neither FA nor Ministry can resist them and that it is likely that in the coming days, he will be announced as head coach of the Black Stars.



Author: Perez Erzoah-Kwaw