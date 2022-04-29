From SHS to Borussia Dortmund - Ibrahim Tanko opens up on his dream move

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko has opened up on his move to German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund as a teenager over three decades ago.



Ibrahim Tanko completed one of the most ‘difficult’ transfers in the history of Ghana football after joining Borussia Dortmund from colt club King Faisal FC while in Senior High School.



The deal made Tanko the youngest player to have appeared professionally for Dortmund. His record was however broken by Nuri Şahin and Lars Ricken.

Ibrahim Tanko credits Alhaji Grusah as the man without whom he would whom the move would not have been possible.



Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, Ibrahim Tanko stated that he had to cut his secondary school education to focus on football after Alhaji Grusah recommended him to the Germans during the transfer of Mallam Yahaya.



“I was in Secondary School at Okess when I got the deal to move to Dortmund in Germany. The club wanted a young striker from Africa after signing Mallam Yahaya and Alhaji Grusah told them that they can come for me. I stopped school to focus on my career because it was a good opportunity for me."



Ibrahim Tanko spent seven years with Borussia Dortmund, made 76 appearances, and scored five goals for both the Senior and B team.



He won two Bundesliga titles (1995 & 1996) and added the prestigious UEFA Champions League in 1997.

