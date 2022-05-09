From Sulley to Kevin: Five veteran players who could join Ghana's squad for World Cup

L-R Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng

The Black Stars squad for the World Cup could see a chunk of young faces turning up for their first-ever intercontinental tournament in Qatar.

Nonetheless, there will be few slots that will be up for grabs for veteran players to contribute with their experience.



In that regard, GhanaWeb take a look at some veteran who could join the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Dennis Odoi



The Black Stars defender is the oldest among the current Black Stars squad.



Dennis Odoi was born in Belgium, went through the ranks of the Belgium national team, and made one appearance for the senior side in 2013.



Odoi completed his nationality switch in 2022 and made his first appearance for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

He won the hearts of Ghanaians in the two-legged game which could guarantee him a place in the squad for the World Cup barren any injury situation.



Samuel Inkoom



Samuel Inkom last featured for the Black Stars in 2015 during the Africa Cup of Nations.



The 32-year-old recently joined Hearts of Oak and has had some good performance under his belt.



Following glimpses of the old Samuel Inkoom, some have argued that his experience might be helpful in the Black Stars at the World Cup.



Inkoom has played in two FIFA World Cups for Ghana, 2010 and 2014. He could be one of the few old faces included in the squad depending on his form.

Sulley Muntari



Sulley Muntari was expelled from the National team in 2014 after allegedly assaulting a Black Stars management member. He has since not played for Ghana.



Sulley joined Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League in January 2020. Many regard him as a fine wine following his performance in the Phobians colours since penning a year's deal with the club.



At 37, some believe if there is an opportunity to have an experienced player to join the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup, it should be Sulley, because he has shown that he still have it and could play at the top level.



If he is able to maintain his shape and make a strong case with his performances, he could be included in the Black Stars squad.



Asamoah Gyan

There have been arguments for Asamoah Gyan to be included in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.



Some think his inclusion could solve Ghana's goal-scoring problems. Others believe having him around the young forwards in the squad will have a good impact on the team.



Gyan, 36, last played for the Black Stars in 2019. He is Africa's top scorer at the World Cup and also Ghana's all-time top scorer.



He has been inactive for the past two years and therefore whether he will join the squad as a player or as an official is the call of the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars technical team.



Kevin-Prince Boateng



Kevin-Prince Boateng could have the chance to go for his second FIFA World Cup due to his recent performance in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin.

The 35-year-old has played a total of 19 matches in all competitions for the German side, starting the last four matches.



Kevin last played for the national team in 2014. He, together with Sulley got expelled from camp after a brouhaha over unpaid bonuses.



Notwithstanding, the former AC Milan midfielder could make a return to the Black Stars with consistency and more first-team football at the club level.



