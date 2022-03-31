From Swindon Town to Black Stars: Profile of Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Rejected by many Ghanaians, now the cornerstone of the Black Stars. That is the inspirational story of Joseph Luke Wollacott popularly known as Jojo Wollacott who will be making a dream appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper whose call-up was heavily criticized by Ghanaians and strongly opposed by the media has suddenly become a fans' favorite after Ghana knocked out the Super Eagles from the World Cup qualifiers.



The English 4th tier league player was hugely applauded by the fans at the Jubilee House when the Black Stars players, technical team members, and officials of the Ghana Football Association were hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Today we take a look at the profile of Ghana's prospective first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.



24-year-old Joseph Luke Wollacott 'Joe Wollacott' was born on 8 September 1996 in Bristol, England, and plays for EFL League Two side Swindon Town.



Jojo Wollacott started his schooling life at a private school in Bristol, England, and completed his primary education there. After that, he did his high school at the same school.



On August 7, 2019, Wollacott joined EFL League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan for the 2019–20 season, facing competition for the first-team spot from Adam Smith and Lewis Thomas.





He made his debut in professional football six days later, saving a penalty as he kept a clean sheet in a 0–0 draw with Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, before going on to finish on the winning side in the penalty shoot-out.



On 12 February 2021, Wollacott joined League One side Swindon Town on a seven-day emergency loan deal and he signed a one-year contract with Swindon Town in June 2021.



In October 2021, Wollacott received his first call-up to the Black Stars by Milovan Rajevac for the World Cup qualification game against Zimbabwe. He debuted with them in a 3–1 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Zimbabwe on 9 October 2021.



He was part of the Ghanaian team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that was eliminated in the group stage of the competition.



