From Twifo Praso to Algeria: The story of striker Kwame Opoku

Kwame Poku has joined USM Algers

Kwame Poku is a young Kumasi Asante Kotoko football player from Twifo Praso, a town in the Central region of Ghana.

He is known for his fast striking force, scoring eight (8) goals since in his first season for the Porcupine Warriors. But the 23-year-old's rise to becoming a Kotoko star wasn't smooth sailing.



Mr Akwesi Boi Biney a k a Arrested, an average income earner, an indigen of Anogyankrom a suburb in the Twifu Praso saw that light in Kwame Poku and decided to push and invest in him his last penny.



If you're in a position to help someone, help the person because you never know what tomorrow will bring.



Kwame Poku was taken to a coach and a teacher in a well-known school and team in Cape Coast but this person said all sort of things to this guy and his Manager. This is someone who is from the same village, Twifu Nyanasi, with Kwame Poku. "Don't let the noise of other's opinions drown out your own inner voice"- Steve Jobs.



Kwame Poku's manager, Mr Akwesi boi Biney a k a Arrested, who trusted in the abilities and capabilities of Kwame Poku never gave up him and himself but continued to push and even till today."To make a difference in someone's life, you don't have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful or perfect you just have to care". Mr Akwesi Boi Biney is never counted among those who called themselves Billionaires in Twifu Praso but he just cared.



Twifo Praso is never associated with Kwame Poku anytime you get to hear his name. Because no leader saw any good in him! Our leaders and stakeholders are full of jealousy, backbiting, envy, corruption, evil and negative mindset. They only know of themselves and their families but none else!

Kwame Poku was never counted among the notable players in Twifu Praso when growing up that we expected them to be where Kwame Poku has gotten to now, but they all used their talents on women, wee, alcohol, gambling and even sometimes stealing ended them up in prison and others becoming adolescent fathers. The good few ones who couldn't get help decided to give up on themselves and abandoned their talents for something else.



Kwame Poku never had it easy, he wasn't an angel, but he was determined, focused, and hardworking and this is the results of his hard work.Remember "If you don't go after what you want, you will never have it. If you don't ask, the answer is always no, if you don't step forward, you're always in the same place"



As we talk now if all things go well, Kwame Poku will be moving to a team in Algeria with an offer of 15,000 Euros per month even with a Benz car for his luxury and so many other beautiful offers! No one saw this coming! It is only Mr Akwesi boi Biney who saw Kwame Poku as he may BECOME but not as he WAS.



Some family members, friends and the society of Kwame Poku wish he became a nurse forgetting his interest and passion. They thought he should have taken opportunity in the Nursing College in Twifu Praso after having passed his West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the Twifu Praso Senior High School (GREAT TWIPASS). Kwame Poku held on to his belief, interest and passion and continued to work hard on his talent and this is it!



Lessons learned from Kwame Poku's success(1) Be focused and determined no matter the obstacles that may come on your way.



(2) Do not give up on yourself including others.

(3) Look out for your talent, interest, and passion and develop it.



(4) Believe in yourself, your abilities and capabilities.



(5) If we are in a position to help others let's gladly do so. Don't always wait for people to always come to you and say Honorable, Yes sir, Massa, chief, Sir, Senior, Boss all the time. You never know what tomorrow holds.



(6) It is not always going to the University, Nursing College and other Tertiary institutions that will make us SHINE. Consider your psychomotor skills too.



I encourage you, reading this NEVER TO GIVE UP! "TODAY is HARD, TOMORROW will be WORSE but the DAY AFTER TOMORROW will be SUNSHINE!James E. Faust, a past leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints also said "Tomorrow's blessings and opportunities depend on the choices we make today". So choose well.