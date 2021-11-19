From WAFU Zone B champions to CAF WCL finals - The journey of Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies(L), Sundowns Ladies (R) Credit: Cafonline

Hasaacas Ladies face Sundowns in CAFWCL finals

Hasaacas Ladies could win first continental trophy today



WAFU Zone B champions face COASAFA champions today



Hasaacas Ladies have had an amazing journey and got a beautiful story to tell, from a shaky start to conquer west Africa to an even better performance that has taken them a step close to becoming the best female football team on the continent.



Hasaacas engage Mamelodi Sundowns in the first-ever CAFWCL finals today in Egypt as they have a historic achievement insight.



Their journey to the finals started from 4,3388 kilometres away in Ivory Coast, where they were crowned queens of West Africa.

The Hasmal girls after winning all there is to win in Ghana had to step out of their shelve and represent the Nation at the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League in August.



They did not get off to a great start as their first game outside Ghana ended in a 2-0 defeat to Rivers Angels from Nigeria.



Hasaacas were paired with Rivers and Ivorien side AS Polie in a group of three. Hence, a defeat in the next game sends them packing.



Yusif Basigi' charges shook off the setback to record an emphatic 3-0 win over Police and thus set up a semi-final clash against Burkinbue side, US Force Armee.



Two goals by Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa set the team up for revenge against Rivers in the final. The latter was unbeaten throughout the tournament and had beaten AA Monde FC 5-1 in the semis.

Against all odds Hasaacas ladies came out giant, beating Rivers 3-1 to win the first edition of the tournament. However, the two finalists earn qualifications to the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



In Egypt, Hasacaas have been a joy to watch, scoring in every game and have won three out of four matches played.



Hasmal got off to a perfect start with a statement win against Malabo, 3-0. Then a 3-1 victory over AS Mande to secure a semi-final spot. Their last group game ended in a two-all draw against Wadi Dagla.



In the semi-final against AS FAR, Badu and Boaduwaa just like the WAFU Zone B semis were on the score sheet as Hasaacas won the game 2-1. Badu's goal took her tally to 5 in the tournament.



Today, their continental story come to a close against Council of Southern Africa Football Association(COSAFA) champions. Hopefully, they conclude their success story with the trophy.