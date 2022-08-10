From a goalkeeper to controversial sports journalist: Countryman Songo shares his story

Ghanaian broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang

The ferociousness, directness, and sometimes overbearing nature with which he attacks issues in the sporting space has made him a controversial figure.

He is loved and loathed in equal measure as some believe his blunt takes on issues are the best way to address the teething challenges in the sports industry whiles others hold that you need not abuse people in authority to get them to address a particular challenge.



Irrespective of the divergent views, Songo still holds his place as one of the country’s most popular sports journalists with multiple awards to his credit.



Often, he is criticized for knowing only how to talk about football and not knowing anything about it but what if we told you that Patrick Osei Agyemang was a cult hero in his secondary school days for being an exceptional goalkeeper and track and field athlete?



Songo per his own narration and that of his friends was a star at Ofori Panin Secondary School. Nicknamed Yada, a young Osei Agyemang was famous for his being a terrific goalkeeper and an explosive sprinter.



Songo claims that, in his year group at Ofori Panin, no one could compete with him for the goalkeeping role and the 100metres and 200metres sprint.



So good he was that his name was sung by rival schools and appellations showered on him by school girls then.

Songo narrated that his popularity and achievements as a goalkeeper and sprinter compelled the management of Ofori Panin to honor him with the sports prefect post.



Despite not being a fan of leadership roles, Songo says he took up the role because he wanted to steer the school’s sports in a certain direction, and in his view, he delivered on that.



Songo however turned out to be a sports journalist and has become one of the country’s most popular newsmen.



Watch Songo’s narration below







EE/KPE