From the football field to the palace: Former Hearts of Oak midfielder to be enstooled as a Chief

The Sekyere Krobo traditional council has announced the date for the enstoolment ceremony of Francis Joojo Bossman, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Francis Joojo Bossman will be enstooled as paramount chief of his hometown, Sekyere Krobo near Daboase in the Western Region under the stool name Nana Gyebre III.

The enstoolment ceremony of Nana Gyebre III (Francis Joojo Bossman) will be from January 7 to January 9, 2021, at the Sekyere Krobo near Daboase in the Western Region.



Francis Joojo Bossman was part of the Accra Heart of Oak team that won the Ghana Premier League trophy for the Phobians in 2009 and was an influential person in the team.



After five seasons at Hearts, he joined New Edubiase United where he played for one season before flying to Serbia to join FK Sloboda Uzice.



