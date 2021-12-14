From the football field to the palace: Former Hearts of Oak midfielder to be enstooled as a Chief

Francis Joojo Bossman won one GPL title with Accra Hearts of Oak
He was favoured to be Hearts of Oak’s assistant under Kosta Papic
Nana Gyebre III will be the stool name of Francis Joojo Bossman
The Sekyere Krobo traditional council has announced the date for the enstoolment ceremony of Francis Joojo Bossman, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak.
Francis Joojo Bossman will be enstooled as paramount chief of his hometown, Sekyere Krobo near Daboase in the Western Region under the stool name Nana Gyebre III.
The enstoolment ceremony of Nana Gyebre III (Francis Joojo Bossman) will be from January 7 to January 9, 2021, at the Sekyere Krobo near Daboase in the Western Region.
Francis Joojo Bossman was part of the Accra Heart of Oak team that won the Ghana Premier League trophy for the Phobians in 2009 and was an influential person in the team.
After five seasons at Hearts, he joined New Edubiase United where he played for one season before flying to Serbia to join FK Sloboda Uzice.
