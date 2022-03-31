From the trenches of high school football to the Mundial: The story of Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan

The story of 19-year-old Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan is stuff dreams are made of as just a year by this time the lanky striker was still in Ghana playing for Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School.

But fast forward and almost a year's time he plays for one of the biggest clubs in Italy AS Roma and is on his way to the World Cup in Qatar.



Felix Afena Gyan played for his School at the Bono Ahafo Regional Inter schools football competition where his talent was evident.



Samuel Mintah based in Sunyani is a scout for famed FIFA licensed agent Oliver Arthur who in turn informed his chief scout Gideon Attoh who went to watch the youngster play.



He was in awe the very day he saw the young Felix Afena-Gyan play as he was head over heels above his peers with his sheer maturity and understanding of the game at such a tender age.



Afena-Gyan was quickly signed to Oliver Arthur's Eurafrica FC where he stayed with the juvenile team for about three months before travelling to Italy in January 2021.



He went on trials with AS Roma and was due to have trials with other Italian giants such as AC Milan, Inter Milan but the capital club were impressed and quickly awarded Afena-Gyan a contract where he went straight into their youth side or Primavera.

At the Primavera, he scored six goals in just five matches for the youth side and was quickly drafted into the first team to train with the side.



Jose Mourinho was impressed with what he saw of the young Ghanaian kid in training and handed him his Roma debut in October 2021, in a match against Genoa.



With the game goalless entering the final 15 minutes, Afena-Gyan was introduced as a substitute in a bid to inject some energy into his side's performance.



Eight minutes later, the teenager's first-time finish nestled into the bottom corner to give the visitors the lead. Then in stoppage time, he unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt into the top corner to secure a 2-0 road victory for Mourinho's men.



He has so far scored two goals in 14 Italian Serie A appearances in what has been a breakthrough season for the 19-year-old striker.





Afena-Gyan had spurned Ghana's advances initially when he was invited to play for the Black Stars as he felt he was not ready and needed to cement his place in the AS Roma first team.Ghana named him in their AFCON 2021 squad but he also passed over that opportunity to play at the AFCON in Cameroon.But he finally took the chance when he was handed an invitation to play for Ghana in the two-legged playoffs against Nigeria.With an attacking deficit since Asamoah Gyan left the scene, Ghana has struggled to fill that void left by the legendary Gyan but many in Ghana are of the view that the young AS Roma striker can be the heir apparent to his namesake

Although Afena-Gyan failed to score nor create an assist in the two games many Ghanaian were happy with his direct runs and constant threat to defenders believing that if the team creates more chances the AS Roma youngster can put them away.



The last 12 months have been a rollercoaster for the young Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan who a few years ago was unattached to any professional football club and only played for his school team.



The thought of playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was a few months ago was only a mirage but is now a reality for the youngster with only an injury the stumbling block.



Afena-Gyan must keep his feet firmly on the ground and work his way up as he has shown a lot of promise but potential alone is not enough as he is not yet the finished article with a lot of time on his hands.



He carried the hopes and aspirations of a nation on his young slender shoulders over the two legs against Nigeria as Ghana and Afena-Gyan reached the Mundial but what a year it has been for the young fella.



