Frustrated Mohammed Kudus sends cryptic message to Ajax coach after league snub

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has launched a thinly-veiled attack on the Ajax coaching staff after he was benched for their Eredivisie opener on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The Ghana international took to social media to express his unhappiness about the insufficient game time he had against Fortuna Sittard.



His encrypted message means he clearly disagrees with coach Alfred Schreuder’s decision to hand just three minutes of game time.



Kudus was in fine form in pre-season with four goals in four matches for Ajax.



The 22-year-old was expecting to start against Fortuna Sittard but was benched in that 3-2 win.



Kudus made a brief appearance late in the game after coming on as a substitute for former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn.

The Ghana international played only three minutes after coming on as a substitute.



Kudus after the game posted a cryptic message on his social media pages, clearly expressing his displeasure for not starting the game.



Tottenham have expressed interest in the player, with attempts to sign him made during the summer transfer window.



His message could put the Premier League club on high alert as the Black Stars midfielder is in search of playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



