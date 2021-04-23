Fuel scarcity no dey Abuja: NNPC dismiss long queues for petrol stations inside Nigeria capital

Fuel scarcity no dey Abuja, na weytin NNPC tok Nigerians

Fuel scarcity no dey Abuja, na wetin Nigeria goment oil company dey deny as petrol queues show again for di Nigerian capital.

Tori be say plenti filling station no sell fuel to motorists and those wey dey sell, you go see motorists line up for hours to get fuel as at Tuesday.



Some of dem wey yarn wit BBC Pidgin on Monday say dem gatz wait for plenti hours and waste plenti time before dem get fuel.



Some say dem wait for nearly 8 hours.



Taxi drivers wey join line say dem no fit do business to give dia family dem chop moni.



Dis long lines na sake of di di threat by Petrol Tanker Driver to go strike on Monday.

But afta di oga kpata-kpata of NNPC, Mele Kyari yarn wit dem, dem suspend di strike.



E also announce say dem no go increase di ex depot price of fuel for di month of May.



E say fuel full ground brekete And no need for panic buying.



