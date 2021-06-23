1
Sports

Fulham enter the race for Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew Swansea City 2019 20 107ooc5gftvh117ps3zma30i0x Former Swansea City captain, Andre Ayew

Fulham have entered the race to sign soon to be free agent Andre Ayew this summer according to reports.

It has been revealed that they are close to signing current Swansea manager Steve Cooper and are willing to pay a £3.5 million clause for him.

Cooper worked well with Ayew for multiple seasons and according to reports, will be keen to work with the former Marseille man again if he moves to Fulham.

Andre is currently being courted by a number of clubs in Europe with Goztepe currently leading the race for his signature.

