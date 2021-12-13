Full Fight: Watch how Lomachenko defeated Ghana's Richard Commey

Lomachenko defeat Richard Commey

Ukrainian boxer Vasily Lomachenko made light work of Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey in a lightweight division bout on Sunday, December 12, 2020.



The Ukrainian was head and shoulders above his Ghanaian boxers and dropped him in the seventh round before going ahead to finish him in the last round.



At the end of the bout, there was an unanimous decision from all three judges at the Maddison Square Gardens with scores of 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108 in favour of Lomachenko.

So good was Lomachenko that at some point he pleaded with the Commey’s corner to throw in the towel because he did not want to finish the Ghanaian whom he has so much respect.



Despite the lopsided defeat, Commey is still not giving up hopes of winning another world title.



The 33-year-old Ghanaian wants to land another world title before hanging his gloves.



