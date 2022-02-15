Full list of Black Stars coaches since 1958

Otto Addo is the current Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association on February 9, 2021 announced former Ghana winger Otto Addo as interim coach of the Black Stars.

Otto replaces the dismissed Milovan Rajevac who led Ghana to its worst performance in AFCON history.



As the conversation around Otto Addo's appointment continue, GhanaWeb brings you a list of all coaches who handled the Black Stars.



Below is the list



2022 - Otto Adddo (Ghana)



2021 to 2022 - Milovan Rajevac (Serbia)



2020 to 2021 - CK Akonnor (Ghana)



2017 to 2020- Kwasi Appiah (Ghana)



2014-17 Avram Grant (Israel)



2013-14 AKwasi Appiah (Ghana)



2012- Akwasi Appiah (Interim)

2011-12 Goran Stevanovic (SERBIA)



2010-11 Akwasi Appiah (Interim)



2008-10 Milovan Rajevac (SERBIA)



2008 Sellas Tetteh (Interim)



2006-08 Claude Le Roy (FRANCE)



2004-06 Ratomir Dujkovi (SERBIA)



2004 Sam Arday (interim)



2004 Mariano Barreto (POR)



2003 Ralf Zumdick (GER)



2003 Burkhard Ziese (GER)

2002 Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)



2002 Milan Å½ivadinovi (SER)



2001-02 Fred Osam-Duodu



2001 Cecil Jones Attuquayefio



2000 Fred Osam-Duodu



1999-2000 Giuseppe Dossena (ITA)



1997-1998 Rinus IsraÃ«l (NED)



1996-1997 Sam Arday



1996 Ismael Kurtz (BRA)



1995 Petre Gavrilla (RUM)

1994 E.J. Aggrey-Fynn (Ghana)



1993-1994 JÃ¸rgen E. Larsen (DEN)



1993 Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)



1992-1993 Otto Pfister (GER)



1990-1992 Burkhard Ziese (GER)



1988-1989 Fred Osam-Duodu



1986-1987 Rudi Gutendorf (GER)



1984 Herbert Addo (Ghana)



1984 Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)



1982-1983 C. K. Gyamfi (Ghana)

1978-1981 Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)



1977-1978 O. C. Sampaio (BRA)



1974-1975 Karl Weigang (GER)



1973-1974 Nicolae Nicu?or Dumitru (RUM)



1968-1970 Karl Heinz Marotzke (GER)



1967 Carlos Alberto Parreira (BRA)



1963 – 1965 C. K. Gyamfi



1963 JÃ³zsef Ember (HUN)



1959-1962 Andreas Sjolberg (SWE)



1958-1959 George Ainsley (ENG)