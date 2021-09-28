Full list of Milovan Rajevac's 33 games for the Black Stars

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• Bright Yeboah Taylor says Milovan Rajevac supervised 33 games in his first stint with the Black Stars

• The Sports historian has added the World Cup quarter-finals penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay as part of the games Milovan lost



• Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to the World Cup quarter finals



Renowned Ghanaian sports historian, Bright Yeboah Taylor, has set the records straight on the number of games Milovan Rajevac played in his first stint with the Black Stars.



It was widely reported after the re-appointment of Milovan Rajevac to stir the affairs of the Black Stars that the Serbian supervised 28 games from 2008-2010 as Black Stars coach.



But according to the Kumasi-based Pure FM journalist, the historical records available to him indicate that Milovan supervised 33 games as a Ghana coach.



Bright Yeboah Taylor made this known when GhanaWeb reached out to him for the historical records of the newly appointed Black Stars coach.



“Coach Milo played thirty-three games, won fourteen, lost twelve and seven of the games. His team scored forty goals and conceded thirty-two goals in the process. Nineteen of the games were competitive games,” he said.



Read the detailed report from the sports historian in the post below:



Full list of the games:



1. Friendly match



20th August 2008



Tanzania 1-1 Ghana



Henry Joseph/ Richard Olele Kingston



2. World Cup & AFCON Qualifiers



5th September 2008



Libya 1-0 Ghana



Ahmed Saad



3. World Cup & AFCON Qualifiers



11th October 2008



Ghana 3-0 Lesotho



Sulley Muntari, Junior Agogo & Mathew Amoah



4. Friendly Match



15th October 2008



South Africa 2-1 Ghana



Benni McCarthy & Bernard Parker // Yaw Antwi



5. Friendly match



19th November 2008



Ghana 0-0 Tunisia



6. Friendly match



11th February 2009

Egypt 2-2 Ghana



Mohammed Shawky, Emad Meteb // Stephen Appiah & Prince Tagoe



7. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier



29th March 2009



Ghana 1-0 Benin



Prince Tagoe



8. Friendly Match



31st May 2009



Ghana 2-1 Uganda



Ernest Papa Arko & Yusif Chibsah // Godfred Serunkuuma



9. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier



7th June 2009



Mali 0-2 Ghana



Kwadwo Asamoah & Mathew Amoah



10. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier



20th June 2009



Sudan 0-2 Ghana



Mathew Amoah (brace)



11. Friendly Match



12th August 2009



Ghana 4-1 Zambia



Sulley Muntari, Hichani Himoonde (Own Goal), Junior Agogo & Haminu Dramani // Stoppila Sunzu



12. World Cup and AFCON Qualifier



6th September 2009



Ghana 2-0 Sudan



Sulley Muntari & Michael Essien



13. Friendly match



9th September 2009



Japan 4-3 Ghana



Kengo Nakamura, Keiji Tamada, Shingi Okazaki, Junichi Inamoto // Asamoah Gyan (brace)

14. Friendly Match



30th September 2009



Argentina 2-0 Ghana



Martin Palermo (brace)



15. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier



11th October 2009



Benin 1-0 Ghana



Mohammed Aoudou



16. World Cup & AFCON Qualifier



15th November 2009



Ghana 2-2 Mali



Mathew Amoah, Anthony Annan // Lassana Fane, Tenema Ndiaye



17. Friendly Match



18th November 2009



Angola 0-0 Ghana



18. Friendly Match



5th January 2010



Ghana 0-0 Malawi



19. AFCON 2010 Tournament



15th January 2010



Ivory Coast 3-1 Ghana



Gervinho, Siaka Tiene, Didier Drogba // Asamoah Gyan



20. AFCON 2010 Tournament



19th January 2010



Ghana 1-0 Burkina Faso



Andre Dede Ayew



21. AFCON 2010 Tournament



Quarter-Final



24th January 2010



Angola 0-1 Ghana

Asamoah Guan



22. AFCON 2010 Tournament



Semi-final



28th January 2010



Nigeria 0-1 Ghana



Asamoah Gyan



23. AFCON 2010 Tournament



Grand-final



31st January 2010



Ghana 0-1 Egypt



Mohammed Nagy Ismail Gedo Afash



24. Friendly match



3rd March 2010



Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Ghana



Vedad Ibisevic, Miralem Pjanic // Sulley Muntari



25. Friendly Match



1st June 2010



Netherlands 4-1 Ghana



Dirt Kuyt, Rafeal Van der Vaart, Wesley Sneijder, Robin Van Persie // Asamoah Gyan



26. Friendly match



5th June 2010



Latvia 0-1 Ghana



Quincy Owusu Abayie



27. 2010 World Cup



13th June 2010



Serbia 0-1 Ghana



Asamoah Gyan



28. 2010 World Cup



19th June 2010



Ghana 1-1 Australia

Asamoah Gyan // Brett Holman



29. 2010 World Cup Final



23rd June 2010



Ghana 0-1 Germany



Mesut Ozil



30. 2010 World Cup



Round of 16



26th June 2010



Extra-time



Ghana 2-1 USA



Kelvin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan // Landon Donovan



31. 2010 World Cup



Quarter-final



2nd July 2010



After Extra-time



Ghana 1-1 Uruguay



Sulley Muntari // Diego Forlan



Ghana lost 2-4 on penalties



32. Friendly Match



11th August 201o



South Africa 1-0 Ghana



Katlego Mphela



33. 2012 AFCON Qualifier



5th September 2010



Swaziland 0-3 Ghana



Andre Dede Ayew, Prince Tagoe & Hans Adu-Sarpei.



