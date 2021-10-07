Full list of all 11 Asante Kotoko new signings

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have signed its 11th player in the off-season ahead of the 2021/2022 football season.
Last season, the Porcupine Warriors club excelled in the early parts of the season but lost both Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.
However, after lifting their foot off the gas in the final moments of the season, Asante Kotoko missed out on winning any title at the end of the campaign as Accra Hearts of Oak won both the Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles.
Eager to beat all the clubs to the titles next season, officials of Asante Kotoko are now putting in efforts to reinforce their squad.
In the last few weeks, Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signings of 11 new players.
According to footballghana.com sources, other players will even be signed before the new football season commences.
Goalkeeper Felix Annan gone, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi and defender Habib Mohammed have all left the club.
Below are the signed players of Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window:
Maxwell Agyemang - Central Defender, Mighty Royals
Richmond Lamptey - Midfielder, Inter Allies
Clinton Opoku - Midfielder, Phar Rangers
Samuel Boateng - Striker, Future Stars
Richard Boadu - Midfielder, Medeama
Samuel Appiah - Right Back, Medeama
Isaac Oppong - Winger, Bectero Sassana
Augustine Agyapong - Right Back, Delsanco FC
Sheriff Mohammed - Defender, Steadfast FC
Joseph Amoako – Midfielder, Young Red Bull FC
Dickson Afoakwa - Winger
