0
Menu
Sports

Full list of all 14 Asante Kotoko new signings

Striker George Rodrigue Mfegue Omgba Has Joined Asante Kotoko.jfif Asante Kotoko player, George Mfegue Omgba

Tue, 19 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have signed fourteen new players in the ongoing Ghanaian transfer window following the acquisition of Cameroonian strikers George Mfegue Omgba and Mbella Etouga Franc Thierry.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign losing both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn rival, Hearts of Oak.

Ahead of the new season, the two-time African Champions have augmented their squad with fourteen new players in the bid to make a meaningful impact.

Below are the new Asante Kotoko players:

George Mfegue Omgba

Etouga Mbella

Stephen Amankona

Samuel Boateng

Samuel Appiah

Richard Boadu

Isaac Oppong

Richmond Nii Lamptey

Clinton Opoku

Maxwell Agyemang

Augustine Agyapong

Dickson Afoakwa

Joseph Amoako

Sheriff Mohammed

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: