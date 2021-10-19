Full list of all 14 Asante Kotoko new signings

Asante Kotoko player, George Mfegue Omgba

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have signed fourteen new players in the ongoing Ghanaian transfer window following the acquisition of Cameroonian strikers George Mfegue Omgba and Mbella Etouga Franc Thierry.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign losing both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn rival, Hearts of Oak.



Ahead of the new season, the two-time African Champions have augmented their squad with fourteen new players in the bid to make a meaningful impact.



Below are the new Asante Kotoko players:



George Mfegue Omgba



Etouga Mbella



Stephen Amankona

Samuel Boateng



Samuel Appiah



Richard Boadu



Isaac Oppong



Richmond Nii Lamptey



Clinton Opoku

Maxwell Agyemang



Augustine Agyapong



Dickson Afoakwa



Joseph Amoako



Sheriff Mohammed