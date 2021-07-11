Full list of past Ghana Premier League title winners since 1920

Accra Hearts of Oak has won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League

Accra Hearts of Oak won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title on Sunday - the first time in 11 years - after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Their closest rivals Asante Kotoko lost 2-1 to Bechem which means they cannot overtake the Phobians.



The 18 clubs were fighting for the title and to join the number of clubs that have won the title in the past.



Below is the full list of previous winners of the league are:



1920: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1922: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1925: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1927: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1929: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1933: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1935: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1953/54: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1956: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1957: no championship



1958: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1959: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1960: Eleven Wise (Sekondi-Takoradi)



1961/62: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1962/63: Real Republicans (Accra)



1963/64: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1964/65: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1966: Mysterious Dwarves (Cape Coast)



1967: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1968: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1969: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1970: Great Olympics (Accra)



1971: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1972: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1973: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1974: Great Olympics (Accra)



1975: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1976: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1977: Sekondi Hasaacas (Sekondi)



1978: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1979: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1980: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1981: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1982: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1983: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1984: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1985: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1986: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1987: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1988/89: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1989/90: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1990/91: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1991/92: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1992/93: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



1993/94: Goldfields (Obuasi)



1994/95: Goldfields (Obuasi)



1995/96: Goldfields (Obuasi)



1996/97: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1997/98: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



1999: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



2000: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



2001: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



2002: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



2003: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



2004/05: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



2005: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



2006/07: Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2007/08: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



2008/09: Hearts of Oak (Accra)



2009/10: Aduana Stars (Dormaa)



2010/11: Berekum Chelsea (Berekum)



2011/12: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



2012/13: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



2013/14: Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)



2015: Ashanti Gold (Obuasi)



2016: Wa All Stars (Wa)



2017: Aduana Stars (Dormaa)



2018: abandoned



2019: GFA Normalization Committee Competition cancelled



2020: GFA cancelled the league because of the outbreak of coronavirus



2021: Hearts of Oak (Accra)