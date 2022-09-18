8
Full penalty shootout: Watch highlights as Kadiogo eliminate Kotoko from CAF Champions League

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League after losing 3-1 on penalties to RC Kadiogo.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners despite going into the second league with a 1-0 advantage bow out of the competition after losing the game by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A first-half striker from the Burkina Faso team provided to be the decider as RC Kadiogo took the game to penalties after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the two-legged tie.

Asante Kotoko made a mess of themselves in the penalty shootouts with "terrible" kicks despite the effort of goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to save one penalty to help his team.

Yussuf Mubarik scored his first but Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Osei Bonsu, and Enoch Morrison missed their respective kicks to end Asante Kotoko's campaign in the CAF Champions League.

RC Kadiogo are now through to the next stage of the qualifiers after shattering the dreams of Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Watch the highlights of the penalty shootout below:

