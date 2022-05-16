Full statement: Why GFA demoted Ashgold, banned owners

0
Mon, 16 May 2022

Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold Soccer Club have been demoted to the Division Two League by the Ghana Football Association after the club was found guilty of match fixing.

The Obuasi-based side are believed to be involved in manipulating the outcome of their 2020/21 league game against Inter Allies last season.

Ashantigold thrashed Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

After nearly a year, the disciplinary committee of the Ghana FA has released the verdict following a thorough investigation.

