‘Funeral attire’ - Hearts of Oak PRO mocks Asante Kotoko’s jersey

A photo of the Kotoko and Hearts of Oak jersey

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has taken a swipe at rivals Asante Kotoko, describing the Porcupine’s jersey as ‘funeral attire’.

Jerseys comparison between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak fans has become a thing in the last couple of years as both set of fanbase and clubs continue to take dig out at each other in an attempt to prove that theirs is the superior one.



Accra Hearts of Oak fans have often argued that their kits are superior, nicer, and of higher quality than that of their rivals because they wear Umbro kits while Kotoko's jerseys are being produced by Errea.



Joining the debate, Kwame Opare Addo in an interview with Happy FM urged the host, Ohene Brenya not to compare Asante Kotoko's funeral attire to their quality jersey.



"Oh, Brenya we are not talking about a funeral dress. Even our training kits will beat any other jersey from anywhere."



"When I hear people talk about jersey from Kumasi, the question is, which jersey is in Kumasi, the funeral attire? Please let's talk about correct jersey," Kwame Opare Addo said on Happy FM.

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on matchday three of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



