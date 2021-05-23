Fury v Wilder: Third fight don confam for 24 July, Las Vegas venue

Tyson Fury den Deontay Wilder go fight again July 24

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury don sign contract to face Deontay Wilder again on 24 July.

Fury, 32, bin dey plan to finalise fight for all four world titles against British-Nigerian champion Anthony Joshua for Saudi Arabia.



But sand sand enter di garri of di all-British match after Wilder win one case wey di judgement declare say im get right to fight Fury for di third time.



Fury sign im fight contract wit Wilder for on Saturday.



"Im go seriously wunjure," Fury brag. "I go give am anoda shoulder injury, another bicep injury, another leg injury.



"One round, you go go down. I hold your soul for hand, your mojo, everything. Na me own you."

Fury deal dey come less than seven days since im tok for social media say im don gree to fight Joshua for August.



But 24 hours after Joshua belle begin sweet say im go see Fury box, na im di Wilder case judgement comot.



Di way e be now Joshua go most likely defend im IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Ukraine Oleksandr Usyk for August.



Tori be say 35-year-old Wilder, refuse to collect money to step aside and let Fury pursue di Joshua fight.



Fury end Wilder WBC champion reign when e beat am for February 2020, 14 months after di two first comot blow for Los Angeles.

Venue never dey cofam for dis Fury and Wilder match number three, but Fury team dey eye Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas.



Di new stadium, wey dem complete for 2020, fit contain 65,000 pipo.



As at when we publish di tori, Anthony Joshua never react.



