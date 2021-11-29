GAA lifts indefinite suspension on Martha Bissah

Martha Bissah had been suspended by the GAA for misconduct

Source: GNA

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) Executive Committee has lifted the indefinite suspension placed on Martha Bissah for misconduct six years ago.

The Executive Committee met on Friday, November 26, to deliberate Martha Bissah’s unqualified apology letter sent to the GAA and the former President, Professor Francis Dodoo.



At the end of the EXCO meeting, the GAA and Prof. Dodoo accepted Martha Bissah’s unqualified apology and lifted the indefinite suspension on her and welcomed her back to the discipline in Ghana.



The EXCO also agreed that, it would engage with Martha to fashion out the way forward in getting her back to competitive races.

The GAA thanked the 800m Youth Olympic Gold medalist for the bold decision to render an unqualified apology which had brought a closure to her suspension.



The GAA expressed gratitude to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif for this maturity in handling the issue and to Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for his intervention.



The Association believe without their interventions, the GAA would not have reached this amicable stage.